Bridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:BDGE) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

Bridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:BDGE) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on BDGE. Zacks Investment Research lowered H&E Equipment Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine raised The Western Union from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Boenning Scattergood reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of United Bankshares in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.33.

BDGE stock opened at $28.51 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $564.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.72 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $28.70. Bridge Bancorp has a one year low of $24.12 and a one year high of $37.03.

Bridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:BDGE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $39.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.10 million. Bridge Bancorp had a net margin of 21.69% and a return on equity of 10.59%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Bridge Bancorp will post 2.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Nathan Lindenbaum bought 3,126 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of $27.75 per share, with a total value of $86,746.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,015 shares in the company, valued at $194,666.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 15.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BDGE. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bridge Bancorp by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 19,343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $493,000 after acquiring an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bridge Bancorp by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,061,917 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,068,000 after acquiring an additional 35,652 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bridge Bancorp by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,111 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 613 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Bridge Bancorp by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 212,161 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,408,000 after acquiring an additional 3,035 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Bridge Bancorp by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 731,112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,636,000 after acquiring an additional 63,777 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.04% of the company’s stock.

Bridge Bancorp Company Profile

Bridge Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for the BNB Bank that provide commercial and consumer banking products and services to small businesses, and municipal and consumer relationships. It accepts time, savings, and demand deposits. The company offers commercial real estate, multi-family mortgage, residential mortgage, secured and unsecured commercial and consumer, home equity, and construction and land loans; and mortgage-backed securities, collateralized mortgage obligations, and other asset backed securities.

