Bright Scholar Education Holdngs (NYSE:BEDU) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Bright Scholar Education Holdngs (NYSE:BEDU) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.03), Morningstar.com reports. Bright Scholar Education Holdngs had a net margin of 13.47% and a return on equity of 10.47%. The firm had revenue of $692.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $706.16 million. Bright Scholar Education Holdngs’s quarterly revenue was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. Bright Scholar Education Holdngs updated its FY 2019 guidance to EPS.

Shares of NYSE BEDU opened at $9.30 on Friday. Bright Scholar Education Holdngs has a 1-year low of $8.82 and a 1-year high of $16.45. The company has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.00 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.83.

Get Bright Scholar Education Holdngs alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Highland Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Bright Scholar Education Holdngs by 38.0% during the first quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 37,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after buying an additional 10,400 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Bright Scholar Education Holdngs during the first quarter worth approximately $419,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bright Scholar Education Holdngs during the fourth quarter worth approximately $565,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Bright Scholar Education Holdngs by 250.7% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 71,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $657,000 after buying an additional 51,040 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in shares of Bright Scholar Education Holdngs by 24.2% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 261,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,705,000 after buying an additional 50,892 shares during the last quarter. 11.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BEDU has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Icon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $157.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Morgan Stanley set a $28.00 target price on shares of BJs Wholesale Club and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Bright Scholar Education Holdngs from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.28 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.09.

Bright Scholar Education Holdngs Company Profile

Bright Scholar Education Holdings Limited operates K-12 schools in China. Its schools comprise international schools, bilingual schools, and kindergartens. The company also offers a range of complementary education services, including international camps and after-school programs, as well as international education consulting services.

Featured Story: What is a dead cat bounce?

Receive News & Ratings for Bright Scholar Education Holdngs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bright Scholar Education Holdngs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.