Brokerages Anticipate MiX Telematics Ltd – (NYSE:MIXT) Will Post Earnings of $0.19 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect MiX Telematics Ltd – (NYSE:MIXT) to report earnings per share of $0.19 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for MiX Telematics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.19 and the lowest is $0.18. MiX Telematics posted earnings of $0.15 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 26.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, August 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MiX Telematics will report full year earnings of $0.83 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.79 to $0.87. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.94 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.87 to $0.97. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover MiX Telematics.

MiX Telematics (NYSE:MIXT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The technology company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $507.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $495.61 million. MiX Telematics had a return on equity of 15.05% and a net margin of 10.16%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.10 EPS.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in MiX Telematics during the 1st quarter valued at about $298,000. Granite Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in MiX Telematics by 86.6% during the 1st quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 64,133 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,069,000 after acquiring an additional 29,769 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC grew its stake in MiX Telematics by 70.6% during the 1st quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 18,449 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $308,000 after acquiring an additional 7,637 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in MiX Telematics by 379.1% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 162,955 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,717,000 after acquiring an additional 128,941 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in MiX Telematics by 1,821.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 100,611 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,575,000 after acquiring an additional 95,374 shares in the last quarter. 39.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE MIXT traded up $0.02 on Friday, hitting $15.25. 20,600 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 79,949. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $15.56. The company has a market cap of $347.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.74. MiX Telematics has a twelve month low of $13.01 and a twelve month high of $20.07.

MiX Telematics Company Profile

MiX Telematics Limited provides fleet and mobile asset management solutions through software-as-a-service delivery model. The company offers fleet solutions, including MiX Fleet Manager Premium that provides access to secure information about drivers and vehicles; MiX Fleet Manager Essential for monitoring drivers and vehicles; and MiX Asset Manager, a solution for fleet owners and managers to track and monitor vehicles.

