Brokerages Anticipate Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO) to Announce $0.34 EPS

Brokerages predict that Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO) will announce earnings per share of $0.34 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Terreno Realty’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.32 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.35. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, August 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Terreno Realty will report full-year earnings of $1.41 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.39 to $1.45. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.52 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.47 to $1.57. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Terreno Realty.

Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.10). Terreno Realty had a net margin of 44.18% and a return on equity of 5.62%. The business had revenue of $40.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.02 million.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hallmark Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Terreno Realty to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Liberty Property Trust in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $49.00 price objective for the company. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Terreno Realty from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.25.

Shares of NYSE TRNO traded down $0.88 on Monday, hitting $48.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 139,510 shares, compared to its average volume of 306,960. Terreno Realty has a 12-month low of $33.52 and a 12-month high of $50.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 2.41. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.21.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 5th were given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 3rd.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Terreno Realty by 11,547.4% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,213 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 2,194 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its position in shares of Terreno Realty by 50.1% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 2,318 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 774 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Terreno Realty by 812.2% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,375 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 3,005 shares during the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Terreno Realty in the first quarter valued at approximately $182,000. Finally, Brinker Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Terreno Realty in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $219,000. 99.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Terreno Realty Company Profile

Terreno Realty Corporation acquires, owns and operates industrial real estate in six major coastal U.S. markets: Los Angeles, Northern New Jersey/New York City, San Francisco Bay Area, Seattle, Miami, and Washington, DC

