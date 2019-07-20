Brokerages Expect Marlin Business Services Corp. (NASDAQ:MRLN) to Announce $0.51 EPS

Shares of Marlin Business Services Corp. (NASDAQ:MRLN) have been given an average broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the one brokers that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating.

Zacks has also assigned Marlin Business Services an industry rank of 50 out of 256 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

MRLN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BidaskClub cut shares of Zebra Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. ValuEngine cut shares of Zymeworks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 18th.

In other news, SVP James Sherlock sold 2,231 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $51,313.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Edward Ralph Jr. Dietz sold 2,419 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.44, for a total transaction of $56,701.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,750 shares of company stock valued at $110,350 in the last quarter. Insiders own 6.31% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MRLN. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan purchased a new position in Marlin Business Services during the 4th quarter valued at about $569,000. Tieton Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Marlin Business Services by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Tieton Capital Management LLC now owns 121,921 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,621,000 after acquiring an additional 12,905 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Marlin Business Services during the 1st quarter valued at about $250,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Marlin Business Services by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 654,569 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,617,000 after acquiring an additional 9,567 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Marlin Business Services during the 1st quarter valued at about $153,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MRLN stock traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $22.37. The stock had a trading volume of 9,912 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,817. Marlin Business Services has a fifty-two week low of $17.51 and a fifty-two week high of $31.20. The firm has a market cap of $278.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.62 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.24.

Marlin Business Services (NASDAQ:MRLN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.06). Marlin Business Services had a return on equity of 12.33% and a net margin of 17.77%. The firm had revenue of $23.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.10 million. Research analysts expect that Marlin Business Services will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marlin Business Services Company Profile

Marlin Business Services Corp. provides credit products and services to small and mid-sized businesses in the United States. The company's products and services include loans and leases for the acquisition of commercial equipment and working capital loans. It offers lease finance to approximately 100 categories of equipment.

