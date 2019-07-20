Brokerages Expect Quanex Building Products Co. (NYSE:NX) to Post $0.36 EPS

Brokerages expect Quanex Building Products Co. (NYSE:NX) to post earnings per share of $0.36 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Quanex Building Products’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.35 to $0.37. Quanex Building Products reported earnings of $0.33 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 9.1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, September 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Quanex Building Products will report full year earnings of $0.85 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.80 to $0.90. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.99 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.87 to $1.10. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Quanex Building Products.

Get Quanex Building Products alerts:

Quanex Building Products (NYSE:NX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 4th. The construction company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.07. Quanex Building Products had a negative net margin of 1.15% and a positive return on equity of 5.90%. The company had revenue of $218.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $219.53 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.14 EPS. Quanex Building Products’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Quanex Building Products has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.00.

Shares of NX traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $17.85. The stock had a trading volume of 110,527 shares, compared to its average volume of 221,365. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The business’s 50-day moving average is $17.74. Quanex Building Products has a fifty-two week low of $10.70 and a fifty-two week high of $19.75. The firm has a market cap of $591.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.46 and a beta of 1.22.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 13th. Quanex Building Products’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.23%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund bought a new position in Quanex Building Products during the fourth quarter valued at $182,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Quanex Building Products by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 63,387 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $861,000 after buying an additional 9,977 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Quanex Building Products by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 77,880 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,058,000 after buying an additional 7,129 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Quanex Building Products by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,629,409 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $76,504,000 after buying an additional 160,669 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Quanex Building Products by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 554,778 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,540,000 after buying an additional 87,842 shares during the last quarter. 98.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Quanex Building Products Company Profile

Quanex Building Products Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides components for the fenestration industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: North American Engineered Components, European Engineered Components, and North American Cabinet Components. The company offers flexible insulating glass spacers, extruded vinyl profiles, window and door screens, and precision-formed metal and wood products, as well as cabinet doors and other components for original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) in the kitchen and bathroom cabinet industry.

Recommended Story: Rule of 72

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Quanex Building Products (NX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Quanex Building Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quanex Building Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.