Brokerages Expect QuinStreet Inc (NASDAQ:QNST) Will Announce Earnings of $0.19 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect QuinStreet Inc (NASDAQ:QNST) to announce $0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for QuinStreet’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.21 and the lowest is $0.18. QuinStreet posted earnings of $0.13 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 46.2%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that QuinStreet will report full year earnings of $0.50 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.45 to $0.54. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.76 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.72 to $0.80. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover QuinStreet.

QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The technology company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.11). QuinStreet had a net margin of 14.50% and a return on equity of 8.30%. The firm had revenue of $116.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.63 million.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. BidaskClub downgraded Xencor from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded H&E Equipment Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on QuinStreet in a research report on Monday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of QuinStreet in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. QuinStreet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.00.

In other news, Director Andrew T. Sheehan sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.10, for a total value of $120,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $245,251.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Andrew T. Sheehan sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.25, for a total value of $1,525,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 36,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $558,470.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 195,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,054,775 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 12.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in QuinStreet by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 59,931 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $802,000 after purchasing an additional 724 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in QuinStreet by 42.6% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,786 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 832 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its position in QuinStreet by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 26,378 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 1,219 shares during the last quarter. Oak Associates Ltd. OH grew its position in QuinStreet by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Oak Associates Ltd. OH now owns 46,340 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $620,000 after purchasing an additional 1,305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP grew its position in QuinStreet by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 44,203 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $717,000 after purchasing an additional 1,369 shares during the last quarter. 95.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

QNST stock traded up $0.17 during trading on Friday, reaching $16.02. 305,200 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 712,507. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.90. QuinStreet has a 52-week low of $12.12 and a 52-week high of $20.02. The firm has a market cap of $794.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.06, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.64.

QuinStreet Company Profile

QuinStreet, Inc, an Internet performance marketing company, provides customer acquisition services for its clients in the United States and internationally. It offers online marketing services to its clients in the form of qualified leads, inquiries, clicks, calls, applications, customers, display advertisements, or impressions through its Websites or third-party publishers.

