Brokerages Set $5.25 Target Price for CSS Industries Inc (NYSE:CSS)

CSS Industries Inc (NYSE:CSS) has been given an average broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the one analysts that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation.

Analysts have set a one year consensus target price of $5.25 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post ($0.64) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned CSS Industries an industry rank of 191 out of 256 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Shares of CSS traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $5.30. 48,922 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,141. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.85 million, a P/E ratio of -2.07, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.96. CSS Industries has a 52 week low of $4.14 and a 52 week high of $16.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.88.

CSS Industries (NYSE:CSS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The specialty retailer reported ($1.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($1.38). CSS Industries had a negative net margin of 14.01% and a negative return on equity of 6.48%. The business had revenue of $72.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.10 million. Equities research analysts predict that CSS Industries will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Adirondack Research & Management Inc. raised its position in CSS Industries by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Adirondack Research & Management Inc. now owns 215,237 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,289,000 after buying an additional 11,023 shares during the last quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc bought a new position in CSS Industries in the 1st quarter worth about $68,000. Brandes Investment Partners LP raised its holdings in shares of CSS Industries by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 60,026 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $359,000 after acquiring an additional 6,595 shares in the last quarter. Alambic Investment Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of CSS Industries by 55.0% in the 1st quarter. Alambic Investment Management L.P. now owns 76,579 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $459,000 after acquiring an additional 27,164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walthausen & Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of CSS Industries by 23.0% in the 4th quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC now owns 328,428 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,946,000 after acquiring an additional 61,400 shares in the last quarter. 64.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CSS Industries Company Profile

CSS Industries, Inc, a consumer products company, designs, manufactures, procures, distributes, and sells seasonal, gift, and craft products principally to mass market retailers in the United States and Canada. Its craft and gift consumer products include craft ribbons and bows, trims, buttons, sewing patterns, knitting needles, needle arts, kids' crafts, infant products, journals, gift card holders, all occasion boxed greeting cards, memory books, scrapbooks, stationery, stickers, and other gift and craft items, as well as floral accessories, including pot covers, foil, waxed tissue, shred, aisle runners, corsage bags, and other paper and film products.

