Brokerages Set Casa Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CASA) Target Price at $15.00

Shares of Casa Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CASA) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $13.93.

Shares of Casa Systems stock traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $6.64. 137,040 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 246,292. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.47, a quick ratio of 4.23 and a current ratio of 5.12. Casa Systems has a 12-month low of $5.46 and a 12-month high of $16.75. The company has a market cap of $556.63 million, a P/E ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 0.75.

Casa Systems (NASDAQ:CASA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $35.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.83 million. Casa Systems had a net margin of 16.38% and a return on equity of 51.33%. The company’s revenue was down 60.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Casa Systems will post -0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royce & Associates LP acquired a new position in Casa Systems during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in Casa Systems by 21.4% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 18,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 3,180 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Casa Systems by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 57,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $752,000 after acquiring an additional 3,288 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Casa Systems by 609.2% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 5,337 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in Casa Systems during the 4th quarter worth $79,000. 66.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Casa Systems Company Profile

Casa Systems, Inc provides software-centric broadband products in North America, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers solutions that allow cable service providers to deliver voice, video, and data services over a single platform at multi-gigabit speeds.

