Brokerages Set KB Home (NYSE:KBH) Target Price at $26.27

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seventeen research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have given a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $26.30.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays cut shares of Buckeye Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Engie to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Bank of America set a $420.00 price target on shares of Boeing and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Raymond James set a C$1.00 price target on shares of Orezone Gold and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Zogenix from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th.

KBH traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $26.64. 1,418,968 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,964,865. KB Home has a 1-year low of $16.82 and a 1-year high of $27.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $25.86. The company has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a PE ratio of 9.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.42.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 26th. The construction company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.12. KB Home had a net margin of 5.94% and a return on equity of 12.43%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $933.49 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that KB Home will post 2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 1st will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This is a positive change from KB Home’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 31st. KB Home’s dividend payout ratio is 3.55%.

In other KB Home news, CAO William R. Hollinger sold 68,147 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.16, for a total transaction of $1,782,725.52. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 228,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,969,031.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brian J. Woram sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.02, for a total transaction of $270,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 151,770 shares in the company, valued at $4,100,825.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 7.32% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of KB Home in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of KB Home by 2,436.3% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,029 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,949 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of KB Home in the first quarter valued at about $59,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of KB Home in the first quarter valued at about $70,000. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC raised its position in shares of KB Home by 11.2% in the first quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 5,042 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the period. 89.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates in four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. The company builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

