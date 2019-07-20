Brokerages Set Sabre Corp (NASDAQ:SABR) Target Price at $24.57

Sabre Corp (NASDAQ:SABR) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $23.89.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SABR. Imperial Capital dropped their price target on shares of Sabre from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GALP ENERGIA SG/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $21.50 price target on shares of Infineon Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, June 19th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $175.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on shares of Sabre in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock.

Get Sabre alerts:

In other Sabre news, insider Richard A. Simonson sold 6,047 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.17, for a total transaction of $134,061.99. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 286,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,351,771.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider David J. Shirk sold 10,365 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.88, for a total transaction of $237,151.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 100,075 shares in the company, valued at $2,289,716. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Sabre by 2.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,976,865 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $577,035,000 after acquiring an additional 610,850 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Sabre by 2.8% during the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 6,107,374 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $130,637,000 after acquiring an additional 168,667 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Sabre by 95.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,354,878 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $71,761,000 after acquiring an additional 1,641,020 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Sabre by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,213,007 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $69,516,000 after acquiring an additional 404,481 shares during the period. Finally, Fundsmith LLP boosted its holdings in Sabre by 31.2% during the first quarter. Fundsmith LLP now owns 2,967,828 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $63,482,000 after acquiring an additional 704,957 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.57% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SABR traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $23.07. 863,081 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,704,683. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.44. Sabre has a fifty-two week low of $19.41 and a fifty-two week high of $26.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.40 and a beta of 0.76.

Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The information technology services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.05. Sabre had a net margin of 7.80% and a return on equity of 39.46%. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.44 earnings per share. Sabre’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Sabre will post 0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 21st were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 20th. Sabre’s payout ratio is 39.44%.

Sabre Company Profile

Sabre Corporation, through its subsidiary, Sabre Holdings Corporation, provides technology solutions to the travel and tourism industry worldwide. It operates in three segments: Travel Network, Airline Solutions, and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Network segment operates as a business-to-business travel marketplace that offers travel content, such as inventory, prices, and availability from a range of travel suppliers, including airlines, hotels, car rental brands, rail carriers, cruise lines, and tour operators with a network of travel buyers comprising online and offline travel agencies, travel management companies, and corporate travel departments.

Read More: Risk Tolerance and Your Investment Decisions

Receive News & Ratings for Sabre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sabre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.