Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) Price Target Increased to $40.00 by Analysts at SunTrust Banks

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) had its price objective boosted by SunTrust Banks to $40.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on BRO. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a hold rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Brown & Brown in a research report on Sunday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hudson Technologies from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $29.88.

Shares of NYSE:BRO opened at $34.70 on Tuesday. Brown & Brown has a 1 year low of $25.72 and a 1 year high of $35.27. The stock has a market cap of $9.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.50.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.05. Brown & Brown had a return on equity of 12.47% and a net margin of 17.23%. The firm had revenue of $617.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $600.51 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.33 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Brown & Brown will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Brown & Brown by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,652,146 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $638,955,000 after purchasing an additional 300,208 shares during the last quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Brown & Brown by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,899,516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $144,585,000 after purchasing an additional 47,381 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its stake in Brown & Brown by 39.5% in the 4th quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 4,501,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $108,519,000 after purchasing an additional 1,273,500 shares during the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. raised its stake in Brown & Brown by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 4,226,161 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $141,576,000 after purchasing an additional 145,025 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fenimore Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Brown & Brown by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,973,331 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $87,743,000 after purchasing an additional 149,028 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.99% of the company’s stock.

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, England, Canada, Bermuda, and the Cayman Islands. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment offers commercial packages, group medical, workers' compensation, property risk, and general liability insurance products; and group and individual life, accident, disability, health, hospitalization, medical, dental, and other ancillary insurance products, as well as risk management, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

