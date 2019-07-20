Brunner Investment Trust Plc (BUT) to Issue Dividend of GBX 4.66 on September 19th

Brunner Investment Trust Plc (LON:BUT) announced a dividend on Thursday, July 18th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 8th will be paid a dividend of GBX 4.66 ($0.06) per share by the investment trust on Thursday, September 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 8th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of LON BUT opened at GBX 862 ($11.26) on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 829.14. Brunner Investment Trust has a 52-week low of GBX 8.45 ($0.11) and a 52-week high of GBX 864 ($11.29).

About Brunner Investment Trust

The Brunner Investment Trust PLC is an open-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors GmbH, UK Branch. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in growth stocks of companies.

