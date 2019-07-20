Buckingham Research Increases United Continental (NASDAQ:UAL) Price Target to $120.00

United Continental (NASDAQ:UAL) had its target price raised by Buckingham Research from $111.00 to $120.00 in a report published on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Buckingham Research currently has a buy rating on the transportation company’s stock.

UAL has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Cowen reaffirmed a market perform rating and issued a $99.00 price target (up previously from $97.00) on shares of United Continental in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of United Technologies from $155.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. BidaskClub raised shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 4th. Imperial Capital reissued an underperform rating and issued a $81.00 price objective (up previously from $78.00) on shares of United Continental in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Exelon from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. United Continental has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $102.76.

Shares of NASDAQ:UAL opened at $93.83 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. United Continental has a 12 month low of $77.02 and a 12 month high of $97.85. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.07. The company has a market cap of $24.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.11.

United Continental (NASDAQ:UAL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The transportation company reported $4.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.07 by $0.14. United Continental had a net margin of 6.22% and a return on equity of 29.33%. The firm had revenue of $11.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that United Continental will post 11.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other United Continental news, COO Gregory L. Hart sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.66, for a total value of $448,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 22,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,980,320.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of United Continental during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Continental during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of United Continental by 202.8% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,196 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 801 shares in the last quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of United Continental by 2,145.5% during the second quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,235 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 1,180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shelton Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of United Continental during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. 99.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

United Continental Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Latin America. It transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional operations. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a fleet of 1,329 aircraft.

