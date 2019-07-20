Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P (NASDAQ:CLMT) Lifted to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P (NASDAQ:CLMT) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on CLMT. Zacks Investment Research lowered HEXO from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. ValuEngine lowered Zosano Pharma from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st.

Get Calumet Specialty Products Partners L.P alerts:

CLMT stock opened at $4.69 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.97, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company has a market capitalization of $363.33 million, a PE ratio of 15.63 and a beta of 1.76. Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P has a 1 year low of $1.99 and a 1 year high of $7.85. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.30.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P (NASDAQ:CLMT) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.30. Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P had a positive return on equity of 73.33% and a negative net margin of 0.93%. The company had revenue of $851.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $658.18 million. Analysts predict that Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P will post 0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CLMT. Windsor Group LTD grew its position in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P by 19.5% during the second quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 564,840 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,406,000 after buying an additional 92,270 shares in the last quarter. Knott David M boosted its position in Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P by 1.3% during the first quarter. Knott David M now owns 1,554,031 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,532,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp acquired a new position in Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P during the first quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Independent Advisor Alliance acquired a new position in Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P during the first quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.56% of the company’s stock.

About Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P

Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. produces and sells specialty hydrocarbon products in North America and internationally. It operates in two segments, Specialty Products and Fuel Products. The Specialty Products segment offers various lubricating oils, white mineral oils, solvents, petrolatums, waxes, synthetic lubricants, and other products which are used primarily as raw material components for basic automotive, industrial, and consumer goods.

See Also: How to read a candlestick chart



Receive News & Ratings for Calumet Specialty Products Partners L.P Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calumet Specialty Products Partners L.P and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.