Cameco (TSE:CCO) PT Lowered to C$14.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Cameco (TSE:CCO) (NYSE:CCJ) had its price objective cut by Royal Bank of Canada from C$15.00 to C$14.00 in a report published on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on CCO. TD Securities reduced their price target on WPX Energy from $19.00 to $18.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Encompass Health in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. They issued an outperform rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. Raymond James restated a buy rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of Colfax in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Eight Capital dropped their price objective on Cameco from C$18.00 to C$17.00 in a report on Monday, July 15th.

CCO opened at C$13.35 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$13.85. The company has a market cap of $5.22 billion and a P/E ratio of 58.04. Cameco has a 1 year low of C$12.31 and a 1 year high of C$17.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.16, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 1.66.

Cameco (TSE:CCO) (NYSE:CCJ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported C($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.01) by C($0.07). The company had revenue of C$298.00 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cameco will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

About Cameco

Cameco Corporation produces and sells uranium worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, as well as purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. Its operating uranium properties include the Cigar Lake property located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Inkai property located in Kazakhstan.

