Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) Price Target Cut to C$48.00

Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) (NYSE:CNQ) had its price objective lowered by investment analysts at CIBC from C$49.00 to C$48.00 in a report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 40.97% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently commented on CNQ. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 target price on shares of in a research note on Thursday. TD Securities increased their target price on Lightspeed POS from C$28.00 to C$29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. GMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $22.25 target price on shares of SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF in a research note on Friday, June 28th. National Bank Financial increased their target price on Vermilion Energy from C$35.00 to C$36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of Zymeworks in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$48.12.

Shares of CNQ opened at C$34.05 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$35.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.97. Canadian Natural Resources has a 12 month low of C$30.11 and a 12 month high of C$47.93. The stock has a market cap of $40.54 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.91.

Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) (NYSE:CNQ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported C$0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.45 by C$0.20. The business had revenue of C$5.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$4.99 billion. Equities analysts expect that Canadian Natural Resources will post 2.7499998 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Canadian Natural Resources

Canadian Natural Resources Limited explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers light and medium crude oil, primary heavy crude oil, Pelican Lake heavy crude oil, bitumen, and synthetic crude oil (SCO). Its midstream assets include two crude oil pipeline systems; and a 50% working interest in an 84-megawatt cogeneration plant at Primrose.

