Capitala Finance Corp (CPTA) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.08 on July 30th

Capitala Finance Corp (NASDAQ:CPTA) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, July 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.083 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, July 30th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.13%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 22nd.

Capitala Finance has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 19.0% per year over the last three years. Capitala Finance has a dividend payout ratio of 95.2% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Equities research analysts expect Capitala Finance to earn $1.01 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 99.0%.

Shares of CPTA opened at $9.83 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $158.06 million, a P/E ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.33. Capitala Finance has a 1 year low of $6.46 and a 1 year high of $9.99.

Capitala Finance (NASDAQ:CPTA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The investment management company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.02. Capitala Finance had a negative net margin of 34.43% and a positive return on equity of 7.86%. The business had revenue of $12.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.59 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Capitala Finance will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Capitala Finance Company Profile

Capitala Finance Corp. is a Business Development Company specializing in traditional mezzanine, senior subordinated and unitranche debt, first-lien and second-lien loans, equity investments in sponsored and non-sponsored lower and traditional middle market companies. The fund targets companies in the business services, commercial and professional services, manufacturing, consumer and retail, energy, and health-care industries.

