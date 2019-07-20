Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) PT Raised to $183.00 at Jefferies Financial Group

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) had its price target boosted by Jefferies Financial Group from $167.00 to $183.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 11.04% from the company’s previous close. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on CASY. Deutsche Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 430 ($5.62) price target on shares of in a report on Monday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hess Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Stephens restated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Spirit of Texas Bancshares in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. BidaskClub upgraded Acceleron Pharma from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Sidoti set a $147.00 price objective on Casey’s General Stores and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Casey’s General Stores has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $151.90.

NASDAQ CASY opened at $164.80 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $150.65. The company has a market cap of $6.02 billion, a PE ratio of 29.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.23. Casey’s General Stores has a 1-year low of $106.75 and a 1-year high of $165.38.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 10th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.13 billion. Casey’s General Stores had a return on equity of 14.95% and a net margin of 2.18%. The company’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Casey’s General Stores will post 5.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Terry W. Handley sold 8,106 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.67, for a total value of $1,213,225.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Julia L. Jackowski sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.49, for a total value of $2,989,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 35,106 shares of company stock valued at $5,292,595 over the last 90 days. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CASY. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Casey’s General Stores in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Casey’s General Stores by 2,500.0% in the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Casey’s General Stores by 170.3% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 346 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Casey’s General Stores in the 1st quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its stake in Casey’s General Stores by 188.4% in the 1st quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 398 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.06% of the company’s stock.

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. The company's stores offer a selection of food, including freshly prepared foods, such as pizza, donuts, and sandwiches; beverage and tobacco products; health and beauty aids; automotive products; school supplies, housewares, and pet supplies; and other nonfood items.

