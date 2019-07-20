Catasys (NASDAQ:CATS) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Catasys (NASDAQ:CATS) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Catasys, Inc., formerly known as Hythiam, Inc., provides specialized behavioral health management services to health plans, employers and unions through a network of licensed and company managed health care providers. The Company’s program seeks to improve member health by delivering medical and psychosocial interventions in combination with long term care coaching, including their proprietary treatment program for alcoholism and stimulant dependence. Catasys, Inc. is based in Los Angeles. “

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on CATS. BidaskClub lowered shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on shares of Cronos Group from C$17.00 to C$16.00 in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Dougherty & Co assumed coverage on shares of Catasys in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $19.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:CATS opened at $18.05 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $292.77 million, a P/E ratio of -20.28 and a beta of 1.66. Catasys has a 52 week low of $6.50 and a 52 week high of $20.83. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $18.55.

Catasys (NASDAQ:CATS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $6.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.64 million. On average, research analysts predict that Catasys will post -0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder David E. Smith sold 50,815 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.78, for a total value of $801,860.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder David E. Smith sold 135,773 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.99, for a total transaction of $2,035,237.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 401,811 shares of company stock worth $6,465,985. 60.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CATS. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Catasys during the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Catasys by 95.2% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 19,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 9,578 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Catasys in the first quarter valued at $187,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Catasys in the second quarter valued at $227,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Catasys by 27.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 28,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 6,050 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.74% of the company’s stock.

Catasys Company Profile

Catasys, Inc provides big data predictive analytics, artificial intelligence and telehealth, combined with human intervention services to health plans and other third party payors. It offers OnTrak solution to improve treatment outcomes and lower the utilization of medical and behavioral health plan services.

