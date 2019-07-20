Catasys (NASDAQ:CATS) Upgraded to Hold at BidaskClub

Catasys (NASDAQ:CATS) was upgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Dougherty & Co assumed coverage on shares of Catasys in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on shares of Cronos Group from C$17.00 to C$16.00 in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hallmark Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.00.

NASDAQ CATS traded down $0.60 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $18.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 172,402 shares, compared to its average volume of 134,502. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.55. Catasys has a twelve month low of $6.50 and a twelve month high of $20.83. The firm has a market cap of $308.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.28 and a beta of 1.66.

Catasys (NASDAQ:CATS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $6.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.64 million. Equities analysts expect that Catasys will post -0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder David E. Smith sold 16,692 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.29, for a total transaction of $288,604.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder David E. Smith sold 34,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.18, for a total transaction of $627,210.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 401,811 shares of company stock worth $6,465,985. 60.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Catasys during the second quarter worth $227,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Catasys by 7.3% during the first quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 301,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,682,000 after acquiring an additional 20,469 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Catasys during the first quarter worth $187,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of Catasys by 19.1% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 171,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,094,000 after acquiring an additional 27,467 shares during the period. Finally, Westwood Management Corp IL raised its holdings in shares of Catasys by 37.5% during the first quarter. Westwood Management Corp IL now owns 55,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $673,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.74% of the company’s stock.

About Catasys

Catasys, Inc provides big data predictive analytics, artificial intelligence and telehealth, combined with human intervention services to health plans and other third party payors. It offers OnTrak solution to improve treatment outcomes and lower the utilization of medical and behavioral health plan services.

