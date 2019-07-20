CELYAD SA/ADR (NASDAQ:CYAD) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CELYAD SA/ADR (NASDAQ:CYAD) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Celyad SA is a biopharmaceutical company. The Company develops and commercializes cell based regenerative therapies to treat illnesses where cardiac tissue is lost due to chronic or acute injury. Celyad SA is based in Mont-Saint-Guibert, Belgium. “

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and set a $48.00 target price (down from $52.00) on shares of CELYAD SA/ADR in a research report on Friday, July 5th. William Blair reiterated a buy rating on shares of CELYAD SA/ADR in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $76.00 target price on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 5th.

Shares of CELYAD SA/ADR stock opened at $14.40 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 5.36, a quick ratio of 5.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.20. CELYAD SA/ADR has a twelve month low of $10.59 and a twelve month high of $32.18.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in CELYAD SA/ADR stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of CELYAD SA/ADR (NASDAQ:CYAD) by 4.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 672,331 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,980 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 6.81% of CELYAD SA/ADR worth $13,716,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 7.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CELYAD SA/ADR

Celyad SA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of CAR-T cell-based therapies. The company utilizes its expertise in cell engineering to target cancer. Its CAR-T cell platform has the potential to treats a range of solid and hematologic tumors. The company's lead drug product candidate, CYAD-01 (CAR-T NKG2D), has been evaluated in a Phase I clinical trial to assess the safety and clinical activity of multiple administrations of autologous CYAD-01 cells in seven refractory cancers, including five solid tumors, such as colorectal, ovarian, bladder, triple-negative breast, and pancreatic cancers; and two hematological tumors comprising acute myeloid leukemia and multiple myeloma.

