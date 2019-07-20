Cemex SAB de CV (NYSE:CX) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Cemex SAB de CV (NYSE:CX) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the thirteen brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $7.50.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CX shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Thomson Reuters from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €11.00 ($12.79) target price on Suedzucker and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. ValuEngine raised Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Santander raised Loma Negra Compania Indl Argentina from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered General Finance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th.

Get Cemex SAB de CV alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Brandes Investment Partners LP raised its position in shares of Cemex SAB de CV by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 62,096,886 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $288,595,000 after acquiring an additional 3,346,999 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its position in shares of Cemex SAB de CV by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 40,141,685 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $186,258,000 after acquiring an additional 544,356 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in shares of Cemex SAB de CV by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 34,935,830 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $162,102,000 after acquiring an additional 874,059 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Cemex SAB de CV by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,250,814 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $97,608,000 after acquiring an additional 1,629,209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Thematic Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Cemex SAB de CV by 37.8% during the 1st quarter. Global Thematic Partners LLC now owns 15,425,705 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $71,575,000 after acquiring an additional 4,232,793 shares in the last quarter. 32.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CX remained flat at $$3.76 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 8,553,082 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,203,091. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.15. Cemex SAB de CV has a 1 year low of $3.70 and a 1 year high of $7.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.66. The company has a market capitalization of $5.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.48.

Cemex SAB de CV (NYSE:CX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The construction company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.06). Cemex SAB de CV had a return on equity of 4.41% and a net margin of 3.97%. The firm had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that Cemex SAB de CV will post 0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cemex SAB de CV Company Profile

CEMEX, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, distributes, and sells cement, ready-mix concrete, aggregates, clinker, and other construction materials. The company also offers various complementary construction products, including asphalt products; concrete blocks and roof tiles; architectural products; concrete pipes for storm and sanitary sewers applications; and other precast products comprising rail products, concrete floors, box culverts, bridges, drainage basins, barriers, and parking curbs.

Featured Story: Diversification For Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for Cemex SAB de CV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cemex SAB de CV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.