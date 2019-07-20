Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. to Post Q3 2019 Earnings of $3.02 Per Share, William Blair Forecasts (NYSE:CMG)

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) – Analysts at William Blair raised their Q3 2019 EPS estimates for shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 17th. William Blair analyst S. Zackfia now expects that the restaurant operator will earn $3.02 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $2.96. William Blair also issued estimates for Chipotle Mexican Grill’s FY2019 earnings at $12.73 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $15.52 EPS.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The restaurant operator reported $3.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.39. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 4.08% and a return on equity of 19.78%. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.13 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company's stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $658.48.

Shares of CMG opened at $746.52 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.44. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a 1 year low of $383.20 and a 1 year high of $765.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $725.48. The stock has a market cap of $20.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.67.

In related news, CTO Curtis E. Garner sold 9,276 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $738.02, for a total value of $6,845,873.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 15,780 shares in the company, valued at $11,645,955.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Pershing Square Capital Manage sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $726.15, for a total value of $58,092,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 91,081 shares of company stock valued at $66,273,971. 2.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bremer Bank National Association bought a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the first quarter worth $33,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the first quarter valued at $36,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Motco purchased a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the first quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1,780.0% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 94 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.04% of the company’s stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of December 31, 2018, it operated 2,491 restaurants, including 2,452 Chipotle restaurants in the United States, 37 Chipotle restaurants internationally, and two non-Chipotle restaurants. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

