Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst (TSE:CHP.UN) Receives C$13.96 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst (TSE:CHP.UN) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$13.96.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CHP.UN shares. National Bank Financial raised shares of WSP Global from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from C$75.00 to C$79.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “reduce” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of TransAlta Renewables from C$12.50 to C$13.00 in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group to $55.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on shares of PennantPark Investment in a research report on Monday, April 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company.

Shares of CHP.UN stock traded up C$0.03 during trading hours on Monday, hitting C$13.71. 782,474 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 161,936. The stock has a market cap of $3.83 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.35. Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst has a 1 year low of C$11.31 and a 1 year high of C$14.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 501.17, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.11. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$13.80.

Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst Company Profile

Choice Properties, Canada's preeminent diversified real estate investment trust, is the owner, manager and developer of a high quality portfolio comprising 756 properties totaling 67.7 million square feet of gross leasable area. The portfolio is comprised of retail properties, predominantly leased to necessity-based tenants, industrial, office and residential assets concentrated in attractive markets and offers an unmatched development pipeline.

