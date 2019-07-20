Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-one analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, fourteen have given a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $68.38.

CHD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Icon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $157.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Bank of America raised shares of Church & Dwight from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, March 29th. BMO Capital Markets set a $66.00 price objective on shares of CyrusOne and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Church & Dwight in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd.

Get Church & Dwight alerts:

In related news, Director Bradley C. Irwin sold 13,172 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.58, for a total transaction of $956,023.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 49,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,621,596.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Arthur B. Winkleblack sold 48,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.19, for a total transaction of $3,513,120.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 240,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,609,953.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 159,516 shares of company stock valued at $11,866,800 in the last three months. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cordasco Financial Network bought a new position in Church & Dwight during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC bought a new position in Church & Dwight during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Pinnacle Bank bought a new position in Church & Dwight during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Church & Dwight by 332.3% during the 1st quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Ocean LLC bought a new position in Church & Dwight during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. 82.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CHD stock traded down $1.11 on Friday, hitting $75.52. 1,138,641 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,573,184. Church & Dwight has a twelve month low of $54.00 and a twelve month high of $79.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.47. The firm has a market cap of $18.57 billion, a PE ratio of 33.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.21.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.04. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 14.02% and a return on equity of 24.62%. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share. Church & Dwight’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Church & Dwight will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

About Church & Dwight

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and market of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products; and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

See Also: Dividend Yield

Receive News & Ratings for Church & Dwight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Church & Dwight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.