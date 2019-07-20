Cimarex Energy Co to Post Q2 2019 Earnings of $0.98 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts (NYSE:XEC)

Cimarex Energy Co (NYSE:XEC) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp decreased their Q2 2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Cimarex Energy in a note issued to investors on Monday, July 15th. KeyCorp analyst L. Mariani now expects that the oil and gas producer will earn $0.98 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.32. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $66.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Cimarex Energy’s Q3 2019 earnings at $1.01 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $1.36 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $4.54 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $1.00 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.87 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.00 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $4.32 EPS.

Get Cimarex Energy alerts:

Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by ($0.17). Cimarex Energy had a net margin of 26.90% and a return on equity of 19.95%. The firm had revenue of $577.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $581.51 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.82 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Robert W. Baird downgraded Inflarx from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $58.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Morgan Stanley set a $207.00 target price on Alibaba Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Cimarex Energy from $98.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded Occidental Petroleum from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their price target on Perrigo to $51.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.55.

Shares of NYSE XEC opened at $49.41 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $56.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Cimarex Energy has a one year low of $47.96 and a one year high of $101.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.68 and a beta of 1.31.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in XEC. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Cimarex Energy by 319.8% during the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 487 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the period. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Cimarex Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its holdings in Cimarex Energy by 77.7% in the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 549 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Nvwm LLC raised its holdings in Cimarex Energy by 462.0% in the 1st quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 517 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bremer Bank National Association acquired a new position in Cimarex Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.29% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. Cimarex Energy’s payout ratio is 10.81%.

About Cimarex Energy

Cimarex Energy Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company primarily in Oklahoma, Texas, and New Mexico. As of December 31, 2018, it had a total proved reserves of 591.2 million barrels of oil equivalent, consisting of 1.59 trillion cubic feet of natural gas; 146.5 million barrels (MMBbls) of oil; and 179.4 MMBbls of natural gas liquids primarily located in the Permian Basin and Mid-Continent regions.

See Also: Exchange-Traded Funds (ETFs)

Receive News & Ratings for Cimarex Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cimarex Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.