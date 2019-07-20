Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) Forecasted to Post Q1 2020 Earnings of $2.15 Per Share

Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) – Equities researchers at Northcoast Research issued their Q1 2020 earnings per share estimates for Cintas in a research report issued on Wednesday, July 17th. Northcoast Research analyst J. Healy forecasts that the business services provider will earn $2.15 per share for the quarter. Northcoast Research also issued estimates for Cintas’ Q2 2020 earnings at $2.04 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $2.06 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $2.14 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $8.40 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on CTAS. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 3,090 ($40.38) price objective on Royal Dutch Shell and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on WPP from GBX 1,025 ($13.39) to GBX 1,060 ($13.85) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays set a €81.00 ($94.19) price objective on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $136.00 price objective on shares of Continental in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of American Software in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Cintas currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $217.25.

Cintas stock opened at $257.85 on Thursday. Cintas has a twelve month low of $155.98 and a twelve month high of $263.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $236.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.99.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 16th. The business services provider reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.13. Cintas had a return on equity of 26.77% and a net margin of 12.80%. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.77 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CTAS. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cintas by 20.5% during the second quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 235 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cintas by 4.1% during the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,276 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cintas by 2.7% during the second quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 1,916 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $454,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Cintas by 0.6% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 8,990 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,133,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Finally, World Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Cintas by 0.8% during the first quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 6,740 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,362,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. 67.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Joseph Scaminace sold 6,255 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.20, for a total value of $1,389,861.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,771,600.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 19.10% of the company’s stock.

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services and First Aid and Safety Services segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, and carpet and tile cleaning services, as well as sells uniforms directly.

