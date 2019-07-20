Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) Price Target Raised to $195.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) had its target price lifted by Credit Suisse Group from $160.00 to $195.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on CTAS. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of G1 Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Ciena and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Xperi from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th. William Blair reissued an outperform rating on shares of American Software in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Murphy Oil and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $217.25.

Shares of CTAS stock opened at $257.85 on Wednesday. Cintas has a 1 year low of $155.98 and a 1 year high of $263.82. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $236.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 1.98. The company has a market cap of $26.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.99.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 16th. The business services provider reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.13. Cintas had a net margin of 12.80% and a return on equity of 26.77%. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.77 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cintas will post 8.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Joseph Scaminace sold 6,255 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.20, for a total value of $1,389,861.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,771,600.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 19.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cintas by 20.5% during the 2nd quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 235 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cintas by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,276 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cintas by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 1,916 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $454,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Cintas by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 8,990 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,133,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Finally, World Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Cintas by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 6,740 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,362,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. 67.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cintas Company Profile

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services and First Aid and Safety Services segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, and carpet and tile cleaning services, as well as sells uniforms directly.

