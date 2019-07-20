CIRCOR International (NYSE:CIR) Rating Lowered to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of CIRCOR International (NYSE:CIR) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on CIR. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FirstService from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Sidoti lowered CIRCOR International from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Citigroup lowered Apergy from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Weibo from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $45.00.

Shares of CIR opened at $38.74 on Tuesday. CIRCOR International has a 52-week low of $19.73 and a 52-week high of $48.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 2.31. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.25. The firm has a market cap of $739.12 million, a PE ratio of 18.36 and a beta of 2.10.

CIRCOR International (NYSE:CIR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.38. CIRCOR International had a negative net margin of 2.59% and a positive return on equity of 7.62%. The company had revenue of $270.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $257.09 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that CIRCOR International will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CIR. United Services Automobile Association raised its stake in CIRCOR International by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 171,943 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,662,000 after purchasing an additional 1,770 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of CIRCOR International by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 195,136 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,156,000 after acquiring an additional 8,705 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY raised its stake in shares of CIRCOR International by 345.7% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 5,544 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 4,300 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan purchased a new stake in shares of CIRCOR International in the fourth quarter valued at $122,000. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of CIRCOR International in the fourth quarter valued at $4,219,000.

CIRCOR International Company Profile

CIRCOR International, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets engineered products and sub-systems worldwide. It operates through three segments: Energy, Aerospace and Defense, and Industrial. The Energy segment offers a range of flow control solutions and services, including valves, such as engineered trunion and floating ball valves; gate, globe, and check valves; and butterfly valves, as well as delayed coking unheading devices and fluid catalytic converter and isolation valves.

