Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

CSCO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. MKM Partners boosted their target price on Cisco Systems to $56.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. UBS Group set a $13.00 price objective on Freeport-McMoRan and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. William Blair downgraded Medidata Solutions from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Tigress Financial reiterated a buy rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Nice to $166.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $56.30.

Shares of NASDAQ CSCO opened at $57.36 on Tuesday. Cisco Systems has a twelve month low of $40.25 and a twelve month high of $58.26. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.92. The stock has a market cap of $245.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.51, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.64.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The network equipment provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 29.88% and a net margin of 25.76%. The firm had revenue of $12.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.66 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Cisco Systems will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 3rd. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is 59.83%.

In other Cisco Systems news, Director Steven M. West sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.21, for a total transaction of $1,124,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $295,833.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark D. Chandler sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.79, for a total transaction of $209,212.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 95,129 shares of company stock worth $5,159,754 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CSCO. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Cisco Systems by 36.0% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 27,338,574 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,184,580,000 after acquiring an additional 7,238,755 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 5,677.4% in the second quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 3,616,279 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $361,628,000 after purchasing an additional 3,553,686 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 28.5% in the fourth quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 11,136,836 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $422,131,000 after purchasing an additional 2,472,300 shares during the period. Railway Pension Investments Ltd bought a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the second quarter worth $10,371,000. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. increased its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 241.5% in the fourth quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 2,576,627 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $97,665,000 after purchasing an additional 1,822,091 shares during the period. 74.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

