Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) Shares Down 8.3%

Shares of Coeur Mining Inc (NYSE:CDE) were down 8.3% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $4.59 and last traded at $4.63, approximately 12,895,128 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 226% from the average daily volume of 3,955,786 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.05.

A number of analysts have commented on CDE shares. Noble Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Coeur Mining in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of H&E Equipment Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. ValuEngine lowered shares of United Rentals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Coeur Mining in a research note on Monday. Finally, Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Coeur Mining presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.00.

Get Coeur Mining alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of -463.00 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.90.

Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.06). Coeur Mining had a negative return on equity of 3.11% and a negative net margin of 11.15%. The firm had revenue of $154.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156.37 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Coeur Mining Inc will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Thomas S. Whelan bought 25,000 shares of Coeur Mining stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.84 per share, for a total transaction of $71,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director J Kenneth Thompson bought 15,000 shares of Coeur Mining stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.93 per share, with a total value of $43,950.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 150,645 shares in the company, valued at $441,389.85. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders bought 41,750 shares of company stock valued at $120,200. Company insiders own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CDE. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Coeur Mining by 1,075.3% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,930 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Coeur Mining during the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in Coeur Mining by 77.1% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 19,197 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 8,358 shares during the period. Quantamental Technologies LLC grew its position in Coeur Mining by 81.4% during the first quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 22,108 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 9,920 shares during the period. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in Coeur Mining during the fourth quarter valued at about $96,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.90% of the company’s stock.

Coeur Mining Company Profile (NYSE:CDE)

Coeur Mining, Inc explores for, develops, and produces gold, silver, zinc, and lead properties. It holds interests in the Palmarejo gold and silver complex located in Mexico; the Rochester silver and gold mine situated in Nevada; the Kensington gold mine located in Alaska; the Wharf gold mine situated in South Dakota; and the Silvertip silver-zinc-lead mine located in Canada.

Recommended Story: Bar Chart

Receive News & Ratings for Coeur Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coeur Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.