Cohen & Steers (NYSE:CNS) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Cohen & Steers (NYSE:CNS) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The asset manager reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.01), Briefing.com reports. Cohen & Steers had a return on equity of 43.76% and a net margin of 30.97%. The company had revenue of $101.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.17 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share. Cohen & Steers’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NYSE:CNS opened at $51.53 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $51.25. Cohen & Steers has a 12 month low of $32.95 and a 12 month high of $53.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 6.62 and a quick ratio of 6.62. The firm has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.95.

In other Cohen & Steers news, Director Edmond D. Villani sold 4,000 shares of Cohen & Steers stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.31, for a total value of $193,240.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,234 shares in the company, valued at $1,653,844.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Francis C. Poli sold 14,808 shares of Cohen & Steers stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.86, for a total transaction of $708,710.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 65,111 shares in the company, valued at $3,116,212.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 73,028 shares of company stock worth $3,671,585 over the last quarter. 50.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CNS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Alleghany from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Bank of America set a $180.00 price target on shares of CME Group and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Gabelli lowered shares of KEYW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.50.

Cohen & Steers, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to institutional investors, including pension funds, endowments, and foundations. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, multi-asset, and commodity portfolios through its subsidiaries.

