Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc (NASDAQ:COLL) Director Sells $281,500.00 in Stock

Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc (NASDAQ:COLL) Director Michael Thomas Heffernan sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.26, for a total transaction of $281,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 132,069 shares in the company, valued at $1,487,096.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Michael Thomas Heffernan also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Collegium Pharmaceutical alerts:

On Monday, June 17th, Michael Thomas Heffernan sold 25,000 shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.37, for a total transaction of $284,250.00.

On Wednesday, May 15th, Michael Thomas Heffernan sold 25,000 shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.84, for a total transaction of $321,000.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:COLL opened at $10.35 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $345.56 million, a P/E ratio of -8.70 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $12.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc has a fifty-two week low of $10.18 and a fifty-two week high of $21.20.

Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.01. Collegium Pharmaceutical had a negative return on equity of 30.87% and a negative net margin of 10.36%. The business had revenue of $74.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.10 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd bought a new stake in Collegium Pharmaceutical during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new stake in Collegium Pharmaceutical during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 13,200 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,650 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 2,675 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 23,981 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 3,525 shares in the last quarter. 94.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on COLL shares. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $135.00 price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of H&E Equipment Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on shares of PLx Pharma in a research report on Friday, April 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Zosano Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.17.

About Collegium Pharmaceutical

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes various products for patients suffering from pain. It provides DETERx platform technology that is designed to maintain the extended-release and safety profiles of highly abused drugs in the face of various methods of abuse and misuse, including chewing, crushing, heating, and injecting.

Read More: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Receive News & Ratings for Collegium Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Collegium Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.