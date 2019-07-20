Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) Upgraded by TheStreet to B

TheStreet upgraded shares of Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank set a $81.00 target price on Franco Nevada and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. ValuEngine upgraded Xylem from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, June 21st. Macquarie restated a buy rating on shares of Neo Lithium in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Bank of America set a $77.00 price target on Zscaler and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Cowen set a $27.00 price target on Schnitzer Steel Industries and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Commercial Metals currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $19.10.

Shares of CMC stock opened at $18.24 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a PE ratio of 12.24, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.68. Commercial Metals has a 52 week low of $13.27 and a 52 week high of $22.87.

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 20th. The basic materials company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. Commercial Metals had a return on equity of 14.34% and a net margin of 2.92%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Commercial Metals will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 5th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 3rd. Commercial Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.21%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in Commercial Metals in the first quarter valued at about $51,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Commercial Metals in the first quarter valued at about $60,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Commercial Metals in the fourth quarter valued at about $100,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its stake in Commercial Metals by 2,690.0% in the first quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 8,370 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 8,070 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Commercial Metals by 38.5% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,217 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 2,561 shares during the period. 90.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Commercial Metals Company manufactures, recycles, and markets steel and metal products, and related materials and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Americas Recycling, Americas Mills, Americas Fabrication, and International Mill. The Americas Recycling segment processes and sells scrap metals to steel mills and foundries, aluminum sheet and ingot manufacturers, brass and bronze ingot makers, copper refineries and mills, secondary lead smelters, specialty steel mills, high temperature alloy manufacturers, and other consumers.

