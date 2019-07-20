Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:CWCO) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $16.80 Million

Equities analysts predict that Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:CWCO) will announce $16.80 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Consolidated Water’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $18.00 million and the lowest is $15.60 million. Consolidated Water reported sales of $15.87 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.9%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, August 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Consolidated Water will report full-year sales of $66.80 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $63.60 million to $70.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $69.05 million, with estimates ranging from $64.10 million to $74.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Consolidated Water.

Consolidated Water (NASDAQ:CWCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The utilities provider reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. Consolidated Water had a net margin of 22.59% and a return on equity of 5.82%. The company had revenue of $16.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.00 million.

CWCO stock traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $14.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 84,563 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,636. The company has a quick ratio of 7.94, a current ratio of 8.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Consolidated Water has a 52-week low of $10.76 and a 52-week high of $15.00. The company has a market cap of $212.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.98.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.085 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. Consolidated Water’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.00%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Consolidated Water by 552.8% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,081 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 2,609 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Consolidated Water during the 1st quarter worth $127,000. Hendershot Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Consolidated Water during the 1st quarter worth $135,000. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Consolidated Water by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 13,258 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Consolidated Water by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,436 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 1,126 shares during the last quarter. 53.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Consolidated Water Company Profile

Consolidated Water Co Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates seawater desalination plants and water distribution systems primarily in the Cayman Islands, the Bahamas, Indonesia, and the United States. The company operates through four segments: Retail, Bulk, Services, and Manufacturing.

