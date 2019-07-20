ContraFect Corp (NASDAQ:CFRX) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.09 Per Share

Equities analysts expect ContraFect Corp (NASDAQ:CFRX) to post earnings of ($0.09) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for ContraFect’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.08) and the lowest is ($0.09). ContraFect posted earnings per share of ($0.10) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 8th.

On average, analysts expect that ContraFect will report full year earnings of ($0.07) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.13) to ($0.03). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.38) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.53) to ($0.25). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover ContraFect.

ContraFect (NASDAQ:CFRX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.26.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CFRX. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of FORESIGHT AUTON/S in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Maxim Group began coverage on ContraFect in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Zumiez from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CFRX. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in ContraFect by 46.5% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 114,131 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 36,239 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in ContraFect by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 377,908 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $578,000 after purchasing an additional 29,009 shares during the last quarter. Hartwell J M Limited Partnership boosted its position in ContraFect by 150.0% in the first quarter. Hartwell J M Limited Partnership now owns 100,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 60,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, White Pine Capital LLC boosted its position in ContraFect by 207.9% in the first quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 907,430 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 612,700 shares during the last quarter. 37.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ContraFect stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Monday, hitting $0.48. 129,342 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 210,545. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.48. ContraFect has a 52 week low of $0.35 and a 52 week high of $2.63. The company has a market capitalization of $34.94 million, a P/E ratio of -1.29 and a beta of 0.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 4.23 and a quick ratio of 4.23.

ContraFect Company Profile

ContraFect Corporation, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on discovering and developing therapeutic protein and antibody products for the treatment of life-threatening infectious diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidates consist of CF-301, a lysin that is in Phase II human clinical trials for the treatment of Staphylococcus aureus bacteremia, including endocarditis caused by methicillin-resistant or methicillin-susceptible; and CF-404, a combination of monoclonal antibodies (mAbs), which is in preclinical trial stage for the treatment of life-threatening seasonal and pandemic varieties of human influenza.

