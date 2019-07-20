Contrasting ENDRA Life Sciences (NDRA) and Its Peers

ENDRA Life Sciences (NASDAQ: NDRA) is one of 48 publicly-traded companies in the “Electromedical equipment” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare ENDRA Life Sciences to related companies based on the strength of its institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, risk and dividends.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

17.2% of ENDRA Life Sciences shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 44.0% of shares of all “Electromedical equipment” companies are owned by institutional investors. 11.4% of ENDRA Life Sciences shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 15.9% of shares of all “Electromedical equipment” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

ENDRA Life Sciences has a beta of 1.44, indicating that its stock price is 44% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ENDRA Life Sciences’ rivals have a beta of 1.60, indicating that their average stock price is 60% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares ENDRA Life Sciences and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ENDRA Life Sciences N/A -326.97% -233.06% ENDRA Life Sciences Competitors -286.92% -140.77% -18.40%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for ENDRA Life Sciences and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ENDRA Life Sciences 0 0 3 0 3.00 ENDRA Life Sciences Competitors 253 691 1298 62 2.51

ENDRA Life Sciences presently has a consensus price target of $6.00, indicating a potential upside of 310.96%. As a group, “Electromedical equipment” companies have a potential upside of 21.46%. Given ENDRA Life Sciences’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe ENDRA Life Sciences is more favorable than its rivals.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares ENDRA Life Sciences and its rivals revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio ENDRA Life Sciences $10,000.00 -$9.80 million -0.70 ENDRA Life Sciences Competitors $1.21 billion $130.86 million 14.68

ENDRA Life Sciences’ rivals have higher revenue and earnings than ENDRA Life Sciences. ENDRA Life Sciences is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

ENDRA Life Sciences rivals beat ENDRA Life Sciences on 9 of the 13 factors compared.

About ENDRA Life Sciences

ENDRA Life Sciences Inc. develops medical imaging technology based on the thermos-acoustic effect that improves the sensitivity and specificity of clinical ultrasound. It offers diagnostic imaging technologies, such as computed tomography, magnetic resonance imaging, and ultrasound that allow physicians to look inside a person's body to guide treatment or gather information about medical conditions, such as broken bones, cancers, signs of heart disease, or internal bleeding. It also offers Nexus-128 system that combines light-based thermos-acoustics and ultrasound to address the imaging needs of researchers studying disease models in pre-clinical applications. ENDRA Life Sciences Inc. has collaborative research agreement with General Electric Company. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is based in Ann Arbor, Michigan.

