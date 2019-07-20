Contrasting Peoples Financial Services (NASDAQ:PFIS) & Meridian Bancorp (NASDAQ:EBSB)

Peoples Financial Services (NASDAQ:PFIS) and Meridian Bancorp (NASDAQ:EBSB) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, risk and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Peoples Financial Services and Meridian Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Peoples Financial Services 25.23% 9.13% 1.11% Meridian Bancorp 23.48% 8.70% 0.98%

Volatility and Risk

Peoples Financial Services has a beta of 0.32, suggesting that its share price is 68% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Meridian Bancorp has a beta of 0.5, suggesting that its share price is 50% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Peoples Financial Services and Meridian Bancorp’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Peoples Financial Services $98.32 million 3.39 $24.92 million N/A N/A Meridian Bancorp $236.68 million 4.18 $55.77 million $1.06 17.42

Meridian Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Peoples Financial Services.

Dividends

Peoples Financial Services pays an annual dividend of $1.36 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.0%. Meridian Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.28 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.5%. Meridian Bancorp pays out 26.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Peoples Financial Services has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years and Meridian Bancorp has increased its dividend for 3 consecutive years.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Peoples Financial Services and Meridian Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Peoples Financial Services 0 0 0 0 N/A Meridian Bancorp 0 1 1 0 2.50

Meridian Bancorp has a consensus target price of $17.50, suggesting a potential downside of 5.20%. Given Meridian Bancorp’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Meridian Bancorp is more favorable than Peoples Financial Services.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

24.9% of Peoples Financial Services shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 65.3% of Meridian Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 7.7% of Peoples Financial Services shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 4.8% of Meridian Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Meridian Bancorp beats Peoples Financial Services on 9 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

Peoples Financial Services Company Profile

Peoples Financial Services Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Peoples Security Bank and Trust Company that provides financial services. The company accepts money market, NOW, savings, individual retirement, demand deposit, and certificates of deposit accounts. Its loan products include residential real estate, automobile, manufactured housing, personal, student, and home equity loans; and commercial real estate, working capital, construction, small business administration, and agricultural loans, as well as loans for equipment and other commercial needs, and mineral rights. The company also offers investment management, IRA trustee, estate administration, living and life insurance trust, trustee under will, guardianship, custodial/IRA custodial, and corporate trust services, as well as pension and profit sharing plans. In addition, it provides investment portfolio management, estate and business succession planning, annuities, insurance, retirement plan, and tax planning, as well as education funding strategies; and securities and brokerage, and investor services. Further, the company offers small business checking and merchant money market accounts, online and telephone banking, business credit cards, merchant line of credit, and financial checkup services. Additionally, it provides various other services, including remote deposit capture; automatic clearing house transactions; cash management services; automated teller machines; point of sale transactions; safe deposit boxes; night depository services; direct deposit; and official check services. The company serves business, non-profit, governmental, municipal agency, and professional customers, as well as retail customers through 27 full-service community banking offices located in Pennsylvania; and Broome County of New York. Peoples Financial Services Corp. was founded in 1905 and is headquartered in Scranton, Pennsylvania.

Meridian Bancorp Company Profile

Meridian Bancorp, Inc. operates as the holding company for East Boston Savings Bank that provides various financial products and services for individuals and businesses primarily in Suffolk, Norfolk, Middlesex and Essex Counties, Massachusetts. The company accepts various deposit products, including non-interest-bearing demand deposits, such as checking accounts; interest-bearing demand accounts comprising NOW and money market accounts; savings accounts; and certificates of deposits, as well as commercial checking accounts. Its loan portfolio includes commercial real estate loans, which are secured by properties used for business purposes, such as office buildings, industrial facilities, and retail facilities; one- to four-family residential loans comprising mortgage loans that enable borrowers to purchase or refinance existing homes; multi-family real estate loans; construction loans; commercial and industrial loans; home equity lines of credit; and consumer loans that include automobile loans, loans secured by savings or certificate accounts, credit builders, and annuity and overdraft loans. In addition, the company offers non-deposit financial products, which comprise mutual funds, annuities, stocks, and bonds through a third-party broker-dealer; and long-term care insurance products. Further, it is also involved in the securities transactions business; and holding foreclosed real estate properties. The company operates 37 full-service locations, as well as 1 mobile branch and 3 loan centers. Meridian Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1848 and is headquartered in Peabody, Massachusetts.

