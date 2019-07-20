CooTek (Cayman) (NYSE:CTK) Cut to Underperform at Bank of America

Bank of America cut shares of CooTek (Cayman) (NYSE:CTK) from a buy rating to an underperform rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Flagstar Bancorp from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a GBX 3,175 ($41.49) price objective on shares of in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Neste Oyj from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. CooTek (Cayman) currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $16.50.

Get CooTek (Cayman) alerts:

CTK stock opened at $7.90 on Wednesday. CooTek has a one year low of $5.40 and a one year high of $13.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.18.

CooTek (Cayman) (NYSE:CTK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 3rd. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $40.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.10 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that CooTek will post 0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in CooTek (Cayman) stock. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in CooTek (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:CTK) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 21,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $179,000. 1.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CooTek (Cayman) Company Profile

CooTek (Cayman) Inc operates as an AI and big data-driven mobile Internet company. Its primary product is TouchPal Smart Input, an input method for mobile devices that supports approximately 110 languages worldwide. The company was founded in 2008 and is based in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

Featured Story: What is systematic risk?



Receive News & Ratings for CooTek (Cayman) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CooTek (Cayman) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.