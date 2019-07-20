COS Price Hits $0.0366 on Major Exchanges (COS)

COS (CURRENCY:COS) traded 1.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on July 20th. COS has a total market capitalization of $4.37 million and approximately $17,145.00 worth of COS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One COS token can now be purchased for about $0.0366 or 0.00000341 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, COS has traded 12% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $569.60 or 0.05302587 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00040887 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded up 17.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0248 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded up 19.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000083 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001128 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded up 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0972 or 0.00000905 BTC.

Clipper Coin (CCCX) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0188 or 0.00000175 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

COS Token Profile

COS is a token. Its launch date was March 6th, 2018. COS’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 119,372,705 tokens. The Reddit community for COS is /r/COSSio. The official website for COS is coss.io. COS’s official Twitter account is @cosscrypto.

Buying and Selling COS

COS can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: COSS. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as COS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire COS should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase COS using one of the exchanges listed above.

