Covenant Transportation Group (NASDAQ:CVTI) Issues Q2 2019 Earnings Guidance

Covenant Transportation Group (NASDAQ:CVTI) issued an update on its second quarter 2019 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.34-0.35 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.46.

Shares of NASDAQ CVTI opened at $14.76 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $265.60 million, a PE ratio of 6.05 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Covenant Transportation Group has a 1-year low of $13.27 and a 1-year high of $32.34. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $14.64.

Get Covenant Transportation Group alerts:

Covenant Transportation Group (NASDAQ:CVTI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The transportation company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $219.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $226.90 million. Covenant Transportation Group had a return on equity of 13.27% and a net margin of 4.57%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Covenant Transportation Group will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on CVTI. BidaskClub cut Ames National from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Forward Air from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Stephens set a $112.00 price target on Genesee & Wyoming and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Cowen reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Alector in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Covenant Transportation Group from an underperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $24.67.

In other Covenant Transportation Group news, Director Robert E. Bosworth bought 5,000 shares of Covenant Transportation Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.00 per share, with a total value of $75,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 78,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,176,765. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 31.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Covenant Transportation Group Company Profile

Covenant Transportation Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides truckload transportation and brokerage services primarily in the continental United States. It offers expedited and dedicated services. The company also provides ancillary services, including freight brokerage and logistics services, warehousing, and accounts receivable factoring; and over-the-road truckload services, as well as transportation management, shuttle, and switching services.

Further Reading: What is the Current Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Covenant Transportation Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Covenant Transportation Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.