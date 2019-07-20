Credit Suisse Group Upgrades Ctrip.Com International (NASDAQ:CTRP) to Outperform

Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Ctrip.Com International (NASDAQ:CTRP) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, 24/7 WallStreet reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has $37.20 target price on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on CTRP. CICC Research upgraded Ctrip.Com International from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Macquarie set a $325.00 target price on Arista Networks and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Ctrip.Com International from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $41.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Flagstar Bancorp from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Ctrip.Com International from an underperform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Ctrip.Com International has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $42.22.

NASDAQ:CTRP opened at $38.16 on Tuesday. Ctrip.Com International has a 52 week low of $25.00 and a 52 week high of $46.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market cap of $20.64 billion, a PE ratio of 40.60, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.56. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.21.

Ctrip.Com International (NASDAQ:CTRP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.22. Ctrip.Com International had a return on equity of 3.61% and a net margin of 14.70%. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ctrip.Com International will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Ctrip.Com International by 240.2% in the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 21,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $588,000 after purchasing an additional 15,130 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Ctrip.Com International by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,500,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,656,000 after acquiring an additional 150,306 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in Ctrip.Com International by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 103,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,812,000 after acquiring an additional 3,670 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in Ctrip.Com International by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 36,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $978,000 after acquiring an additional 2,638 shares in the last quarter. Finally, QS Investors LLC boosted its position in Ctrip.Com International by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 17,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.16% of the company’s stock.

About Ctrip.Com International

Ctrip.com International, Ltd. operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours, and corporate travel management in China. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets; and provides other related services, including sale of aviation and train insurance, air-ticket delivery services, online check-in, and other value-added services, such as online seat selection, express security check, and real-time flight status.

