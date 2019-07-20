Crown Capital Partners’ (CRWN) “Market Perform” Rating Reaffirmed at Raymond James

Raymond James reaffirmed their market perform rating on shares of Crown Capital Partners (TSE:CRWN) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a C$9.50 target price on the stock.

Shares of CRWN stock opened at C$8.34 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 7.98, a quick ratio of 7.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$8.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.33 million and a P/E ratio of 36.90. Crown Capital Partners has a 12 month low of C$8.15 and a 12 month high of C$10.48.

In other Crown Capital Partners news, insider Crown Capital Partners Inc. purchased 14,364 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$8.58 per share, for a total transaction of C$123,210.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$123,210.08.

About Crown Capital Partners

Crown Capital Partners Inc is a private equity firm specializing in acquisitions, special situations, management and leveraged buyouts, recapitalizations, mezzanine, bridge loans, and growth capital investments in private and public middle market companies. The firm also provides leveraged working capital loan and also invests in the form of royalties.

