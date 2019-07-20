CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) Issues FY 2019 Earnings Guidance

CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) updated its FY 2019 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $5.89-5.97 for the period. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH also updated its FY19 guidance to $5.66-5.73 EPS.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on United Technologies from $155.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. New Street Research cut CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from a neutral rating to a sell rating and set a $113.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on Sempra Energy from $137.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Guggenheim cut Anadarko Petroleum from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $69.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a buy rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Lumentum in a report on Thursday, April 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $122.33.

NYSE:CCI opened at $125.48 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $133.24. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH has a fifty-two week low of $103.21 and a fifty-two week high of $137.85. The stock has a market cap of $52.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.90, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99.

CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.85). CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH had a net margin of 14.62% and a return on equity of 7.00%. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.36 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a dividend of $1.125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $4.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.59%. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH’s payout ratio is presently 82.12%.

In related news, VP Robert Sean Collins sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.19, for a total transaction of $150,228.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 1,616 shares in the company, valued at approximately $202,307.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director J Landis Martin purchased 18,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $123.13 per share, for a total transaction of $2,259,435.50. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 120,717 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,863,884.21. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 70,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

