Crown (NYSE:CCK) Releases Q3 Earnings Guidance

Crown (NYSE:CCK) updated its third quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.50 to $1.60 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.70. Crown also updated its FY 2019 guidance to $5.05-5.20 EPS.

CCK has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Great Portland Estates from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $9.00 price target on shares of Bausch Health Companies and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley set a $60.00 price target on shares of Berry Global Group and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Silgan from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $64.88.

Get Crown alerts:

NYSE CCK opened at $59.50 on Friday. Crown has a one year low of $39.05 and a one year high of $63.39. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.87, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market cap of $8.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.41, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.59.

Crown (NYSE:CCK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The industrial products company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by ($0.03). Crown had a net margin of 3.91% and a return on equity of 51.32%. The business had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.04 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.55 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Crown will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Crown news, COO Gerard H. Gifford sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.79, for a total transaction of $607,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 152,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,257,830.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John W. Conway sold 129,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.06, for a total transaction of $7,489,740.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,156,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,156,666.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

About Crown

Crown Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells packaging products and equipment for consumer goods and industrial products in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products for consumer goods, including steel and aluminum cans for food, beverage, household, and other consumer products; glass bottles for beverage product; and metal vacuum closures and steel crowns through its sales organization to the soft drink, food, citrus, brewing, household products, personal care, and various other industries.

Read More: What is Depreciation?

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.