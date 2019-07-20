Daimler (ETR:DAI) Given a €63.00 Price Target by Royal Bank of Canada Analysts

Daimler (ETR:DAI) has been given a €63.00 ($73.26) target price by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 38.64% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Independent Research set a €50.00 ($58.14) target price on shares of Daimler and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Bank of America set a €155.00 ($180.23) target price on shares of Continental and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Continental in a research report on Friday, June 28th. DZ Bank reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Fielmann in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Deutsche Bank in a research report on Wednesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €55.58 ($64.63).

Get Daimler alerts:

Shares of DAI opened at €45.44 ($52.84) on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of €47.83. The company has a market cap of $48.61 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 228.26. Daimler has a 52-week low of €44.51 ($51.76) and a 52-week high of €60.00 ($69.77).

About Daimler

Daimler AG, together its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures passenger cars, trucks, vans, and buses in Germany and internationally. It operates through Mercedes-Benz Cars, Daimler Trucks, Mercedes-Benz Vans, Daimler Buses, and Daimler Financial Services divisions. The Mercedes-Benz Cars division offers premium vehicles of the Mercedes-Benz brand, including the Mercedes-AMG and Mercedes-Maybach brands; and small cars under the Mercedes me and smart brands, as well as electric mobility products under the EQ brand.

Recommended Story: The basics of gap trading strategies

Receive News & Ratings for Daimler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Daimler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.