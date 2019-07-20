Daiwa Capital Markets Lowers CNOOC (NYSE:CEO) to Neutral

Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded shares of CNOOC (NYSE:CEO) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Briefing.com Automated Import reports.

CEO has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Essential Properties Realty Trust from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $195.00 price objective on bluebird bio and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. UBS Group set a $169.00 price objective on M&T Bank and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Macquarie upgraded CNOOC from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $202.00.

Shares of NYSE:CEO opened at $167.94 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 2.62. CNOOC has a 52-week low of $142.94 and a 52-week high of $202.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $166.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.09.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CEO. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of CNOOC by 1,748.7% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 444,512 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $82,571,000 after acquiring an additional 420,467 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in CNOOC during the second quarter worth about $19,834,000. Oaktree Capital Management LP lifted its position in CNOOC by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP now owns 315,837 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $48,149,000 after buying an additional 40,097 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in CNOOC by 150.5% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 36,109 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,504,000 after buying an additional 21,695 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in CNOOC by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 148,139 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $22,584,000 after buying an additional 19,601 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.93% of the company’s stock.

About CNOOC

CNOOC Limited, an investment holding company, explores for, develops, produces, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and other petroleum products. It operates through Exploration and Production, and Trading Business segments. The company produces offshore crude oil and natural gas primarily in Bohai, Western South China Sea, Eastern South China Sea, and East China Sea in offshore China.

