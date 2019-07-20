Danaher (NYSE:DHR) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The conglomerate reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.04, RTT News reports. The business had revenue of $5.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.09 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 12.22% and a return on equity of 11.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.15 EPS.

Shares of DHR stock opened at $141.61 on Friday. Danaher has a 12 month low of $94.59 and a 12 month high of $145.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The firm has a market cap of $102.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $140.27.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.48%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.04%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $148.00 price objective (up previously from $131.00) on shares of Danaher in a report on Friday. Janney Montgomery Scott boosted their price objective on shares of Danaher from $136.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $155.00 price objective (up previously from $142.00) on shares of Danaher in a report on Friday. Piper Jaffray Companies upgraded shares of Post from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $106.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GALP ENERGIA SG/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $139.08.

In other news, Director Donald J. Ehrlich sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.95, for a total value of $664,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 100,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,375,168.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas Patrick Joyce, Jr. sold 183,878 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.30, for a total transaction of $24,143,181.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 302,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,702,100.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 453,448 shares of company stock worth $59,724,640 in the last quarter. 11.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DHR. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Danaher by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,527,142 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $774,743,000 after purchasing an additional 583,194 shares during the last quarter. Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Danaher in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,115,000. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Danaher by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 11,279 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,163,000 after purchasing an additional 1,415 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Danaher by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 33,116 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,415,000 after purchasing an additional 1,159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pensionmark Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Danaher in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $253,000. 78.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company's Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

