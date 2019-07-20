Danaher (NYSE:DHR) Releases FY19 Earnings Guidance

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) updated its FY19 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.75-4.80 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $4.85. Danaher also updated its FY 2019 guidance to $4.75-4.80 EPS.

Several research firms have recently commented on DHR. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Waters in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They set an underperform rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GALP ENERGIA SG/ADR from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Janney Montgomery Scott lifted their price objective on shares of Danaher from $136.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and set a $155.00 price objective (up from $142.00) on shares of Danaher in a research note on Friday. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies upgraded shares of Post from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $106.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $139.08.

Shares of NYSE:DHR traded down $1.39 on Friday, hitting $141.61. 3,821,795 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,343,584. Danaher has a 1-year low of $94.59 and a 1-year high of $145.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $140.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The stock has a market cap of $102.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.96.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The conglomerate reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $5.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.09 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 12.22% and a return on equity of 11.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.15 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Danaher will post 4.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.48%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.04%.

In related news, Director Donald J. Ehrlich sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.95, for a total transaction of $664,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 100,603 shares in the company, valued at $13,375,168.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP William King sold 12,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.92, for a total transaction of $1,682,464.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 29,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,776,774.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 453,448 shares of company stock valued at $59,724,640 over the last 90 days. 11.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company's Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

